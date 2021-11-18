'Jackie Chan and Wong Fei-Hung' in Telok Blangah duel after too many drinks

Two men had a dispute at Telok Blangah Rise Market on Sunday night (Nov 14), at around 8.50pm.

What would happen if martial arts stars Jackie Chan and Wong Fei-Hung got into a duel? We will never know, considering how they belong to different eras.

We do have a Singaporean version featuring two uncles, however.

Stomper Danial spotted the two men in a dispute at Telok Blangah Rise Market on Sunday night (Nov 14) at around 8.50pm.

A video sent to Stomp shows a man in a red shirt swinging and waving his arms animatedly while shouting at another man clad in yellow.

Danial said: "This is what happens after Jackie Chan and Wong Fei-Hung have too many drinks.

"They settled the dispute after the dance."