'Jackie Chan and Wong Fei-Hung' in Telok Blangah duel after too many drinks
What would happen if martial arts stars Jackie Chan and Wong Fei-Hung got into a duel? We will never know, considering how they belong to different eras.
We do have a Singaporean version featuring two uncles, however.
Stomper Danial spotted the two men in a dispute at Telok Blangah Rise Market on Sunday night (Nov 14) at around 8.50pm.
A video sent to Stomp shows a man in a red shirt swinging and waving his arms animatedly while shouting at another man clad in yellow.
Danial said: "This is what happens after Jackie Chan and Wong Fei-Hung have too many drinks.
"They settled the dispute after the dance."
