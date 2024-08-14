Jail for drink driver found asleep in car on Bt Timah kerb

Emilio Alphonso Gonzales dozed off while he was driving along Bukit Timah Road, causing the car to mount a kerb.

After a night of drinking with friends to celebrate their last day of reservist, a man borrowed his uncle’s car and headed back to camp.

As he was driving along Bukit Timah Road, Emilio Alphonso Gonzales dozed off, causing the car to mount a kerb.

He was found asleep by a police officer, who woke him up and conducted a breathalyser test on him.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to 12 days’ jail, fined $5,000 and disqualified from driving for three years, according to a judgment dated Aug 6 and made available this week.

He pleaded guilty to two charges – one for driving without due care and attention, and another for drink driving.

According to the court documents, Gonzales went to a karaoke outlet in South Bridge Road with two friends around midnight on Dec 1, 2023, to celebrate their last day of reservist.

After drinking about five to eight small glasses of beer until about 2.30am, Gonzales went to a club in Orchard Road with his two friends and drank about five to six glasses of cognac mixed with green tea.

After his last drink at about 4am, he took a taxi alone to his uncle’s house at Lim Tai See Walk in Bukit Timah and had a shower. He then drove his uncle’s car at about 6am, planning to head to Nee Soon Camp for his last day of reservist.

However, he fell asleep at the wheel and the car mounted a kerb along Bukit Timah Road towards Dunearn Road in front of Sixth Avenue MRT station.

A member of the public who saw the accident contacted the emergency hotline.

A police officer who arrived at the scene saw that Gonzales was asleep in the driver’s seat, with his body slumped forward and his hands on the steering wheel. He was wearing his seat belt and the car engine was running.

The officer woke him up to interview him and noticed that he reeked of alcohol.

After failing the breathalyser test, Gonzales was arrested and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A blood test showed that he had 136 mg of alcohol in every 100 mg of blood, which is above the legal limit of 80 mg.

Gonzales admitted to having fallen asleep before mounting the kerb, attributing his sleepiness to the previous day’s activities.

In its sentencing submissions, the prosecution said there was potential harm as his vehicle mounted a kerb near a bus stop and an MRT station.

According to the judgment, the fine has been paid, and the defence has appealed against the jail term.