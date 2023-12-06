Jail for drink driver who caused accident, injuring couple and their baby

A mechanic was involved in a car collision after consuming alcohol on Dec 28, 2022. A couple and their 11-month-old daughter were injured in the accident.

The baby, who had no external injuries, was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where she was admitted to a surgical ward for observation. She was found to be stable and was discharged soon after.

On Dec 5, Koh Tee Huat, 52, pleaded guilty to one count each of drink driving and causing hurt to his victims while driving a car without reasonable consideration for others.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for four years from his date of release.

According to court documents, Koh was in his office in Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 when he consumed a can of beer at around 3pm on Dec 28, 2022.

He continued working until 9pm before he left his office and drove his car as he wanted to go to his girlfriend’s home in Punggol.

Court documents did not state if he had more alcoholic drinks after the can of beer.

Koh was driving along Yio Chu Kang Road towards a junction shortly after 10pm when he failed to give way while making a discretionary right turn on a green light signal.

His vehicle collided with a car that was driven by a 30-year-old man, who later complained of back pain.

The man’s wife and baby daughter were also hurt in the crash. The 29-year-old woman suffered injuries including abrasions on her right knee and a bruised right thigh.

A Traffic Police officer arrived at the scene and found Koh reeking of alcohol.

After failing a breathalyser test, Koh was taken to the Traffic Police Headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3.

He took another test and was found to have 77 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than double the prescribed limit of 35 mcg of alcohol in the same amount of breath.

Defence lawyer Foo Ho Chew had pleaded for his client to be given a month in jail and a minimum period of disqualification from driving.

He also said that Koh, who earns $5,000 monthly, is supporting his family, including his bedridden elderly mother.

On Dec 5, Koh was offered bail of $15,000. He is expected to surrender himself at the State Courts on Dec 12 to begin serving his sentence.