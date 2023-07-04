Jail for ex-cop who helped friend by conducting screening on confidential police database

Bryan Tay Wei Chuan was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Tuesday.

A police officer accessed a confidential database at his workplace without authorisation and helped his friend by conducting a screening on another man.

Bryan Tay Wei Chuan later told his friend, Lincoln Poh Chong Tee, about what he discovered and in doing so, Tay breached the trust placed in him as a police officer.

Tay, 30, was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty two charges – an offence under the Official Secrets Act and accessing the Cubicon II computer database system without authority.

The police said in an earlier statement that he was suspended from service in August 2021 and had resigned from the force soon after.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim said that Tay, who was a sergeant grade 2 at the time, also undermined the reputation of the Singapore Police Force.

Poh, then 26, was sentenced to a year in jail in September 2022 after he pleaded guilty to five charges that included cheating and abetting the unauthorised use of the police database.

Tay and Poh had become friends in or around February 2020. On March 18 that year, Poh contacted Tay and asked him to perform a screening to check for possible ongoing police cases linked to Wang Yu Chi, also known as Raymond.

Poh and Tay later went to a food centre where they met Wang, whose details were not disclosed in court documents.

DPP Lim said: “Wang told (Tay) that someone had made a police report concerning Wang’s company, and Wang wanted to check if he was implicated.”

On March 24, 2020, Tay was performing counter duties at Sembawang Neighbourhood Police Centre when he logged into Cubicon II after seeing that no one else was around.

He then conducted a screening based on Wang’s NRIC information and found out that there were no records against the latter.

Tay immediately sent a WhatsApp message to Poh stating: “His record is clean.”

But it turned out that Poh and Wang were then planning a scam, the court heard during earlier proceedings in 2022.

In October 2020, Wang contacted a 33-year-old woman and struck an agreement to exchange $150,000 worth of yuan.

Poh then prepared $150,000 in cash that included sums of money that his friends had entrusted to him to invest in Bitcoin.

Tay was among the friends whom Poh had cheated to raise the money he needed for his scam. Tay had given Poh $25,000 after he was falsely promised profits for Bitcoin investments.

In the same month, Wang facilitated a meeting between the woman and two of Poh’s friends who held the Singapore currency.

As part of a plan, the two friends fled during the meeting and boarded a bus.

The woman, whose husband was with her at the time, chased after the pair in a taxi and caught up with them.

The police were alerted and Poh’s two friends were arrested. The friends were dealt with in court earlier.

Officers arrested Tay on Jan 24, 2022. Court documents did not disclose the outcome of Wang’s case.