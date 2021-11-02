Jail, fine for A*Star scientist who performed sexual act in common area of condo

Xie Danpeng was sentenced to 10 weeks' jail and a fine of $1,600.

SINGAPORE - A scientist from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) who exposed himself and performed a sexual act in a common area of his condominium complex was on Monday (Nov 1) sentenced to 10 weeks' jail and a fine of $1,600.

While Chinese national Xie Danpeng, 31,was still under investigation for these offences, he appeared naked before another woman, aged 32, at another property in June last year.

Xie pleaded guilty in July to two counts of sexual exposure as well as one count each of criminal trespass and an unrelated charge of dishonest misappropriation of property.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Monday, A*Star said it "takes a firm stand" against any proven acts of law-breaking.

The agency spokesman said Xie had been suspended since July this year. "We have commenced our internal disciplinary process which takes into account his sentence," the spokesman added.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said a 37-year-old woman was near her unit at the Barossa Gardens condominium in Pasir Panjang Road some time between 8am and 9am on April 12 last year when she spotted Xie committing the sexual act while staring at her.

She recorded a video of his actions and the police were alerted.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman also spotted Xie committing the offence and told her boyfriend what she saw.

The man confronted Xie, who ran back to his unit. The man then informed the condominium's management about the incident.

Police officers arrested Xie later that day.

He was later evicted from his unit and, from April 14 last year, barred from entering the condominium grounds.

Despite this, he trespassed on the property five days later by entering through an unlocked door that led to a rubbish collection area.

In an unrelated incident on April 10 last year, Xie misappropriated a bicycle worth about $600 after he found it parked by the roadside near Alexandra Retail Centre in Alexandra Road. The bicycle has not been recovered.

For each count of sexual exposure, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.