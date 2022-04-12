Jail for impersonator who gained $400,000 of cheated goods, loans and rented flats to evade police

A man impersonated victims to gain about $400,000 in goods through applications for credit cards, phone lines, car rentals, loans and rental flats.

Jayden Reign, 36, did this over at least three years and impersonated seven people, including a former colleague and his mother.

When the police caught up with him in 2019 at a condominium where he had fraudulently rented a unit, he sped off in a car and rolled over a man's foot.

Officers finally arrested him when he abandoned his car to flee on foot.

Described by the prosecution as a "serial fraudster", Reign - previously known as Johnson Fok Jun Hong - pleaded guilty on Tuesday (April 12) to 38 charges for offences that included impersonation, forgery and drug consumption.

Another 78 mostly similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

He was jailed for five years and three months, fined $2,000 and disqualified from driving for three years.

According to court documents, he worked for a company called JC Century at the time of his offences. Checks online show that the firm specialises in marketing.

Between 2017 and 2019, he impersonated the victims to apply for 12 credit cards, loans, tenancies and phone lines by obtaining pictures of their NRICs, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeow Xuan.

To do so, he lied to his victims that he needed the NRIC copies for reasons such as processing payment for work or providing services online.

In one instance, he withdrew his listing of a rental flat online that had been booked by a customer in 2019. Reign lied to the customer that the room was defective and that he needed a photo of her NRIC to process a refund.

According to court papers, he forged applications to receive several loans of up to $75,000 each from banks.

During the operation to arrest him in October 2019, Reign was stopped by a police officer while driving towards a rear exit of a Punggol condominium, where he had rented a flat by impersonating a victim to evade authorities.

Two other officers and a security officer stood in front of the car to prevent him from driving off, but after speaking to the officer, Reign raced forward and fled.

He caused a sideswipe collision with an officer and rolled over the security officer's foot, which resulted in a foot contusion.

Reign abandoned the car at a road shoulder along an expressway and fled on foot. He was eventually arrested after putting up a violent struggle.

His other offences include drink driving and taking drugs.

Seeking six years' jail, DPP Yeow said Reign's crimes were increasingly severe over the years.

She added that there were attempted transactions of about $143,000 and that about $340,000 of cheated money was borne by the banks.

No restitution has been made to date and the offences were also committed while he was released on bail for other offences, she added.

DPP Yeow said: "Viewed in totality, his conduct is entirely consistent with an unrepentant and recalcitrant offender who sought to evade the consequences of his acts up till the very end."

Defence lawyer Sunil Sudheesan said Reign came to his senses during his time in jail and that he will commit to counselling and training.

A tearful Reign told the court: "I wish to apologise to all the victims harmed by me, like my parents and my daughter. I really hurt them a lot."

His jail term was backdated to Oct 14, 2019.