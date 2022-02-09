Jail for man who submitted false payslips to unlawfully obtain bank loan

A man and an alleged accomplice, who was a contract employee at Citibank, submitted false payslips to the bank to dupe it into approving a loan of about $16,500.

Ahmad Rifaie Abdul Karim was just one person linked to a ruse in which Citibank was deceived into approving about 20 loan applications after receiving forged income documents. Each loan involved up to $24,000.

The cases involving several other individuals, including Ahmad's alleged accomplice Kurumoorthy Chandran, 26, also known as "Kelvin", are still pending.

According to court documents, Kurumoorthy was a direct sales officer of Citibank at the time.

In an unrelated incident, Ahmad also retained a motorcycle that his younger brother had allegedly stolen in November last year.

Ahmad, 35, was on Wednesday (Feb 9) sentenced to 11 months' jail and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year from his date of release.

The Singaporean had pleaded guilty to one count each of retaining stolen property and being part of a conspiracy to commit cheating.

The case involving his sibling, Muhammad Helmi Abdul Karim, 31, is also pending.

The court heard that in September 2018, Ahmad received a message on communication platform WhatsApp from a man known only as "Kirk" .

Kirk then said that he could help Ahmad obtain a loan from Citibank.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foong Ke Hui told the court: "The accused told Kirk that he was unemployed, but Kirk told him that he could still obtain a bank loan with his assistance.

"The accused agreed even though he knew that he did not meet the requisite income level to qualify for a bank loan. The accused sent an image of his NRIC to Kirk."

Ahmad followed Kirk's instructions later that month and met an unidentified man outside a Citibank branch at MacDonald House in Orchard Road.

Ahmad then collected a folder of documents from the man before handing it to Kurumoorthy who was inside the bank.

The folder contained two payslips stating that Ahmad was purportedly employed by information technology firm NCS, receiving a salary of $8,500 for July and August 2018.

The DPP said: "Kelvin assisted the accused to fill in the application form for a loan from Citibank. Kelvin also signed on the CPF (Central Provident Fund) statement to indicate that it was printed at the branch, as required by Citibank's internal policy, when he knew that it was not printed at the branch.

"Together with Kelvin, the accused submitted the false payslips for his loan application to Citibank."

The loan was approved and a Citibank representative later contacted Ahmad, asking him to go to its MacDonald House branch to get the cash.

Ahmad received an envelope containing about $16,500, the court heard.

During investigations, he claimed that he then passed the monies to the same unidentified man before receiving about $8,000 which he used to buy drugs.

Ahmad's role in the ruse came to light after a Citibank Singapore representative lodged a police report on Oct 2, 2018. He has made no restitution.

His bail was set at $15,000 on Wednesday and he was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on March 2 to begin his sentence.

Meanwhile, Kurumoorthy and two other former contract staff at Citibank were hauled to a district court in December last year to face cheating charges.

In an earlier statement, the bank said: "The three individuals were contract staff seconded to the bank from their agency and have not been working on Citibank-related matters since 2019.

"It is not appropriate for us to comment further on a matter that's still before the courts."