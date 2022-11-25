Jail for man who threatened to upload video of woman he tricked into performing sex act

A 23-year-old man tricked a young woman into performing a sex act on him and recorded it, before threatening to share the video if she did not have a threesome with him.

Sim Bing Rui, now 25, was on Friday jailed for 16 weeks after pleading guilty to one count of threatening to distribute an intimate recording of the victim.

Another charge, of cheating, was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Sim, who made two profiles on dating platform OkCupid to increase his chances of matching with women, used his own photos and details for one, under the name “Zavier”.

But the second featured photos of another man, whom he named “Jay”.

When women responded to “Jay”, he would tell them to chat with “Zavier”, believing that an introduction through a more attractive person would increase the likelihood of them meeting him.

On July 22, 2020, the victim, then 19, was a match for “Jay”, who told her that he was looking for women to cuddle with.

The conversation soon moved to Telegram, where he asked her about how comfortable she was with sex.

They sent obscene pictures to each other.

“Jay” asked to meet at Yew Tee MRT station at 4pm on July 23, 2020, but did not show up even after she waited for about an hour.

She said she really wanted to meet him, and “Jay” told her they could do so at “Zavier’s” flat at 6pm.

He also told her that “Zavier” was looking for a girl to perform a sex act on him, and she agreed to do it.

Sim met the victim at Choa Chu Kang MRT Station and introduced himself as “Zavier” before they went to his home.

As Sim did not want his parents to see the victim, he told her to climb into his room through a corridor window.

“Jay” then messaged the victim saying he would definitely meet her the next day if she allowed “Zavier” to record her performing a sex act on him.

She agreed, and Sim took two videos of himself and the victim engaging in sex acts.

The victim later left the flat through the window after saying she did not want to have sex.

“Jay” later messaged her saying he no longer wanted to meet her because she was “not steady” and had failed to live up to his expectations.

On July 25, 2020, “Jay” messaged her, saying she would have to give him her virginity if she wanted the obscene materials to be deleted.

He also said if she did not have a threesome with “Zavier” and him, one of the videos would be uploaded to a Telegram group where individuals exchanged intimate footage of their girlfriends and sexual partners.

The victim made a police report on July 26, 2020, and Sim was arrested the next day.

The police managed to find the two videos on his laptop.

The court was told the recordings and an obscene photo of the victim were not disseminated.

During sentencing, District Judge Ow Yong Tuck Leong said deterrence is the primary sentencing consideration.

For threatening to distribute an intimate recording of the victim, Sim could have been jailed for up to five years and fined and caned.