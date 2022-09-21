Jail for man who took upskirt video of teen while they were with friends

They were with several mutual friends at an MRT station, when a man took an upskirt video of a 19-year-old woman.

His offence came to light about six months later after he was caught at another station taking a similar video and his phone was searched.

Police found videos of 54 other women in it and the 21-year-old offender was sentenced to jail for 18 weeks on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to three voyeurism charges.

The offender cannot be named to protect his victims.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheldon Lim told the court that the offender had recorded the upskirt video of the 19-year-old woman on Jan 19, 2021, at Tampines West MRT station.

He positioned himself behind her as they climbed the stairs at the station's entrance and switched on the camera of his mobile phone before placing it under her shorts.

On July 13, 2021, the offender left work at about 6pm and headed home.

He boarded a train at Farrer Road station and alighted at Bishan, where he spotted a 32-year-old woman walking in the same direction as him.

"The accused found (her) attractive, and developed an urge to record an upskirt video of (her)," DPP Lim said.

He followed her as she started to walk up a staircase and, switching on his mobile phone camera, placed it under her skirt and recorded a 31-second video.

But a passerby who was also on the stairs saw him acting furtively and putting his mobile phone under the victim's skirt. He stopped the offender and alerted the victim.

Finding the video on his phone, they took him to the station master, who called the police.

Apart from the 19-year-old woman, the identities of the other victims in the videos, which were taken between Jan 5 and July 12, 2021, could not be ascertained, said DPP Lim.

The offender, who did not have a lawyer, told the court on Wednesday that he was in national service and in the midst of a course to become a sergeant.

He said he was making an attempt to change his behaviour and had taken on leadership roles to prove that he can be a better person and help others along the way.

For each charge of voyeurism, the offender could have been jailed for up to two years, fined and caned.