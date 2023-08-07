Jail for repeat offender who stole over $6,700 worth of milk powder from supermarkets to resell

James Ho stole 70 tins of milk powder from 16 different supermarkets over two months in 2021.

A repeat offender who had been convicted multiple times for stealing milk powder from supermarkets went back to his old ways just two months after his release from prison.

James Ho, 38, stole 70 tins of milk powder worth over $6,700 from 16 different supermarkets over two months in 2021. On Monday, he was sentenced to 18 months’ jail.

As he had re-offended while on a remission order, he was given an additional 233 days’ jail.

He pleaded guilty to five charges of theft, with 13 other counts of theft as well as one count of receiving stolen tins of milk powder taken into consideration for sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor J Jayaletchmi described Ho as a “serial shoplifter” who stole milk powder from supermarkets to sell for profit.

In March 2020, he was sentenced to 33 months’ and 180 days’ jail for similar offences. He was released from prison and placed on a remission order from Aug 14, 2021.

Barely two months into the duration of the order, he committed the latest theft.

Court documents said Ho stole from Sheng Siong and FairPrice supermarkets between October and December 2021.

Each time, he stole four to six tins of milk powder and hid them in a large reusable grocery bag. The price of each tin varied between $63 and $121.

On some occasions, another 27-year-old man – named as Yeh Chia Wei in court documents – helped Ho by acting as his lookout.

Ho’s actions were captured by the supermarkets’ closed-circuit television.

Supermarket employees alerted the police after discovering the thefts. Court documents did not say how the thefts were discovered.

Court documents also did not state how Ho sold the milk powder or how much he gained from it.

DPP Jayaletchmi said Ho had been convicted in 2017 and 2020 of stealing milk powder from supermarkets.

Yet, he remained undeterred in his criminal behaviour and continued breaking the law.

“This demonstrates that the accused is a recalcitrant offender, and specific deterrence should be a key sentencing principle in this case,” said DPP Jayaletchmi.

The DPP called for Ho to be jailed for between 18 and 24 months, with an enhanced sentence of 233 days’ imprisonment.

Yeh’s case will be dealt with separately.

As part of measures to counter shoplifting, a FairPrice outlet at Bukit Batok MRT station has been locking up its displays of milk powder since January 2023.

The milk powder is kept behind locked transparent plastic screens on shelves. Customers who wish to buy the milk powder have to approach the outlet’s staff to unlock the screens.

Sheng Siong supermarket told ST that it has encountered theft cases involving milk powder at its stores, and has worked with the police to deter theft.