JB massage parlour staff laughed at me: Actress Xixi Lim

Local actress XiXi Lim has to deal with fat-shaming - again.

This time it was at a massage parlour in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

"I just wanna say, I'm super angry with their staff here," Lim said, before launching into her account of events on Instagram.

Her "uncomfortable" experience happened at Thong Thai Traditional Thai Massage, which has an outlet located at KSL City, an integrated shopping mall.

She had been relaxing at the lounge after her massage when a group of masseuses grouped together in a corner and began to "judge (her) and laugh at (her), for some reason".

"I have two eyes, one nose, one mouth. Why do you have to judge me?" she said.

She said that she was not being oversensitive.

"It's so obvious and uncomfortable to the extent that I tried to ignore (it).

“But every single time I look up, they will call more of their friends, more of their masseuse to come out and look at me.

“Then they will laugh, then they will say something, then they will look at me again (sic)."

What made things worse for her was that she did not understand what the staff were saying.

The most humiliating part though happened when Lim got up to leave.

"The moment I walked out, they burst into laughter. Burst into laughter," she said.

Lim has had to deal with being fat-shamed before when an online user repeatedly sent her derogatory remarks last June.

All she wants is to be left alone in peace.

"I'm just trying to live my life and do my own thing.

“Why do y'all always need to come and kacau (bother) me and give me that kind of uncomfortable stare?” she said.

