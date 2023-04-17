JB nail salon looking for customer with S'pore number and 'pretty face' who didn't pay

A nail salon in Johor Bahru is looking for a customer with a Singapore phone number who left without paying.

When the salon tried contacting her, using four different numbers, their calls were eventually blocked.

When they did get through, the customer apparently messaged back with a rude joke.

Nailash in Paradigm Mall posted on Facebook on Thursday that the woman had a pedicure at the salon.

"We trusted her when she said she didn't have enough cash to pay us on the spot, and promised to transfer us the money (later)," said the post.

"We have been waiting since April 3 till now and have yet to receive any payment. Come on guys, it's just RM88 (S$27)."

The salon also shared a screenshot of the last message sent to the customer, and the rude reply that followed.

"So disappointed with her," said the salon in the Facebook post. "With a pretty face, but what kind of colour inside the heart?"