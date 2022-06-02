Jetstar Asia to add 11 weekly regional flights from Singapore in June

The six destinations are Bali, Da Nang, Manila, Penang, Phuket and Phnom Penh.

Local budget carrier Jetstar Asia will be adding 11 flights a week from Singapore to six cities in the region this month.

From June 13, Jetstar will begin operating daily flights between Singapore and Bali. It currently has five flights a week serving Bali.

The airline, which currently has one flight to Manila daily, will add three more weekly flights to the city from June 6. This will mean that the airline will have two flights a day to Manila on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Jetstar will also be doubling its weekly flights to Penang with three new weekly flights from June 6. There will be two new weekday flights and one new Saturday service.

Phnom Penh, Phuket, and Da Nang will also each get one additional flight a week.

A Jetstar Asia spokesman said: "With countries increasingly relaxing their travel restrictions, we are pleased to be able to offer more services to key South-east Asian cities as well as incredible leisure destinations."

Much of Asia has been easing border measures in recent months, boosting air travel. The Straits Times reported last month that international passenger numbers at Changi Airport rebounded to 42 per cent of 2019 levels in the first quarter of 2022.

With the increase in air travel, the aviation sector is also expected to restore 85 to 90 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 pandemic workforce by the end of the year. The sector lost a third of its 35,000 workers during the pandemic.

The Jetstar spokesman said: "Customers have missed travelling, whether it is for leisure, business, or to reconnect with family and friends. It's great to see consumer confidence improving and international travel back on people's radar."