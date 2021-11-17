Jetstar to restart services between Singapore and Perth from Feb 12

Jetstar will operate four weekly services to Perth once the route is approved for VTL travel.

Travellers can make plans to fly to Perth, a popular holiday destination and home to many Singaporeans, once again.

Jetstar Asia aims to relaunch flights between Singapore and the capital of Western Australia from Feb 12, when two-way quarantine-free travel is expected to be available under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme.

Yesterday, the low-cost subsidiary of Australia's Qantas said it will operate four weekly services to Perth once the route is approved for VTL travel.

Fully inoculated travellers from Australia have been able to enter Singapore without being put under a stay-home notice since Nov 8.

Travellers have to fly to Singapore on designated VTL flights, as part of various requirements under the scheme.

Jetstar Asia head of commercial Clive Ashmore Butler said the route will allow Singaporeans living in Perth to reconnect with their family and friends.

He said Western Australians who travel to Singapore can also fly on to other destinations on Jetstar Asia's South-east Asian network, such as Bangkok and Phuket.

There are more than 50,000 Singaporeans who live in Australia, and over 25,000 Australians live in Singapore.

Tickets for the new Jetstar Asia route are on sale now, alongside those for other Australian destinations, Darwin and Melbourne, which will have designated VTL flights to Singapore starting in December.

Travel and transit requirements for trips between Singapore and Australia can be found at jetstar.com/sg/en/travel-alerts

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for budget carrier Scoot said: "We look forward to supporting the demand for VTL travel from Perth next year."

CHANGES

The spokesman said this was subject to regulatory changes and travel measures by the Australian government. Scoot currently operates daily flights between Singapore and Perth.

A spokesman for flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) told ST that SIA, which currently has 14 weekly flights between Singapore and Perth, does not have plans to operate VTL flights between the two cities.