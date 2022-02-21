Job scam: Commission for boosting movie ticket sales

A job scam in which victims are offered a commission for boosting movie ticket sales has resurfaced.

The police said in an advisory on Monday (Feb 21), that it detected 189 cases of job scams since last month and urged the public to be cautious of a type of ruse involving buying and selling movie tickets.

The ruse involves scammers befriending victims over messaging applications.

The scammers would then introduce them to purported job offers that would allow them to earn a commission through boosting sales of movie tickets.

Those who agree would be contacted by a scammer on WhatsApp and directed to a website to sign up for accounts and put money in those accounts.

The scammers would then give victims bank accounts belonging to unknown people for payments to be made.

The victims believe that their work is legitimate as their accounts would show the commission they received after completing the jobs, and they would only discover that they had been scammed when they are unable to withdraw money from their accounts, said the police.

The police advised members of the public against accepting job offers that offer lucrative returns for minimal effort, not to download applications from unverified sources, and never send money to anyone they do not know or have not met.

Those who have doubts, or with more information on such crimes, can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or go to this website. They can also call 999 for urgent police assistance.

For more information on scams, visit this website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.