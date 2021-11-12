JTC investigating after ceiling panels collapse at Fusionopolis One skybridge

JTC Corporation is investigating an incident where the ceiling panels of a skybridge in Fusionopolis One collapsed on Friday (Nov 12).

Stomper Hanafi alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos he took of debris lying along the skybridge.

The area had been cordoned off.

"Heavy rain and super strong winds last night may have caused the ceiling to collapse," he speculated.

In response to a Stomp query, a JTC spokesman said the ceiling panels fell at about 2.08am on Friday.

"No one was injured and access to Fusionpolis One is not affected," the spokesman said.

"The skybridge is currently closed pending investigations into the incident."

