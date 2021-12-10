As Kallang roared, The New Paper soared - football was TNP's lifeblood
Football is our lifeblood. From the first kick to the last, we are always there to bring you the action
As Kallang roared, The New Paper soared.
Back in the Malaysia Cup days and pre-Internet era, TNP was known as "Singapore's Soccer Paper", and rightly so.
When Malaysia Cup fever gripped an entire nation in the 80s and 90s, TNP was always on top of the game with its exclusive stories and "no holds barred" commentaries.
Fittingly, the top story of our first issue on July 26, 1998 (inset) was the return of Singapore's favourite footballing son Fandi Ahmad to local football.
Former TNP sports editor R. Jegathesan said: "Football was our main fare, and the Malaysia Cup inevitably became key to our coverage.
"With the popularity of the Cup among Singapore's masses, it was inevitable that we latched on to it to make the paper a compulsory noon read."
And through a series of stories in 1992 and 1993, we were the first to raise the spectre of kelong (Malay slang for rigging, match-fixing) which prompted investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.
With the drive to get the inside stories that matter, it was not surprising that TNP became "the leading authority in match-fixing reports".
Former TNP correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof became the frontman for our kelong expose, winning the Story Of The Year award for his 2011 report "Global Kelong Kings: Singapore has 'academy of match fixers', says Fifa".
As the English Premier League took the world by storm in the 90s, TNP also took ownership of local coverage of the world's most popular football league.
Before the Internet gave fans the latest results and news with a click on their devices, TNP was first with the match reports and analyses as the paper hit the streets at lunchtime.
To mark the paper's 20th anniversary, the sports and creative teams joined forces to produce a historic poster in A1 size, before the start of Euro 2008, complete with full-colour illustrations, groupings, fixtures and tables.
It was a milestone in the media industry in Singapore as TNP became the first newspaper to distribute such a poster free to readers.
Sometimes, words and photographs are not enough to capture the essence of the Beautiful Game. TNP was the first newspaper to pioneer football graphics in Singapore, which brought football's breathtaking moments to life in print.
It started with the 1990 World Cup when ex-TNP infographics and design chief Lee Hup Kheng was tasked by a consultant from The Sunday Times of Britain to "do sequential drawings explaining how the goals are scored".
The rest is history.
When Paul the Octopus became a global phenomenon with its predictions during the 2010 World Cup, TNP came up with its own animal psychic, Mani the parakeet.
The winged wonder was propelled to international stardom when it correctly predicted the winners of the four quarter-finals.
Two years later, TNP's fascination with prophetic creatures continued with arowanas Big Huat and Little Huat at Euro 2012.
At the 2014 World Cup, we unleashed the "Neighsayers", hearing it straight from the horses' mouths.
From the Malaysia Cup heyday to EPL to World Cups and Euros, TNP certainly scored in its football coverage, on and off the pitch.
TNP's wow factor - visual story-telling at its best
That is something the print edition of The New Paper will be remembered for.
The stellar work of the TNP creative team has been recognised over the years with many accolades, from the annual in-house awards to prestigious international ones such as those from the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wan-Ifra), the leading global association for newspapers and media publishing.
As former TNP creative editor Ken Jalleh Jr aptly said: "Visual vibrance has always been a major component of TNP's DNA. It is what makes us unique. And it has consistently won us both local and international acclaim.
"That we are known to own this area of visual story-telling is largely because of the emphasis we place on creativity and innovation and, more importantly, the amazing skills of the folks in our creative department."
One of the biggest strengths of the TNP creative team is its ability to show and tell well - condensing complex information and dissecting intimidating issues into attractive, digestible and compelling bits.
Riding on the popularity of blockbuster movies, TNP's infographics journalists regularly indulged readers over the years by creating spectacular limited-edition movie posters.
It began in 2003.
The team created a one-of-a-kind poster of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King movie. It was a knockout - readers queued around the block at the News Centre and snapped up 1,000 copies of the poster within two hours.
A special 20-page Star Wars package in 2005 won a Wan-Ifra silver award for Best Infographics (non-breaking news) at the Asian Media Awards.
In 2007, Spidey fans were treated to a one-of-a-kind Spider-Man 3 movie poster comprising four separate pieces of artwork released over four days in TNP.
Akin to a spider's web, it won the support of the movie distributor Sony Pictures Singapore, and all 1,600 posters printed were taken within three hours. It also bagged the Best in Newspaper Infographics (non-breaking news) at the Asian Media Awards.
Closer to home, former TNP infographics and design chief Lee Hup Kheng created a family of home-grown characters. Boy-boy (left), Ah Ma and Kong-Kong - the faces of TNP's resident comic strip What's Hup - became ubiquitous characters and household names.
The team also put its distinctive mark in the area of caricatures. Former TNP infographics journalist Chng Choon Hiong lampooned many familiar faces, from pop singer Katy Perry to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in a regular space in Loud, the paper's former weekly music pull-out.
Indeed, the TNP creative team made its unique mark in Singapore's newspaper industry with its impressive body of work over the years.
It was visual story-telling at its absolute best.
