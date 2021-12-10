As Kallang roared, The New Paper soared - football was TNP's lifeblood

As Kallang roared, The New Paper soared.

Back in the Malaysia Cup days and pre-Internet era, TNP was known as "Singapore's Soccer Paper", and rightly so.

When Malaysia Cup fever gripped an entire nation in the 80s and 90s, TNP was always on top of the game with its exclusive stories and "no holds barred" commentaries.

Fittingly, the top story of our first issue on July 26, 1998 (inset) was the return of Singapore's favourite footballing son Fandi Ahmad to local football.

Former TNP sports editor R. Jegathesan said: "Football was our main fare, and the Malaysia Cup inevitably became key to our coverage.

"With the popularity of the Cup among Singapore's masses, it was inevitable that we latched on to it to make the paper a compulsory noon read."

And through a series of stories in 1992 and 1993, we were the first to raise the spectre of kelong (Malay slang for rigging, match-fixing) which prompted investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

With the drive to get the inside stories that matter, it was not surprising that TNP became "the leading authority in match-fixing reports".

Former TNP correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof became the frontman for our kelong expose, winning the Story Of The Year award for his 2011 report "Global Kelong Kings: Singapore has 'academy of match fixers', says Fifa".

As the English Premier League took the world by storm in the 90s, TNP also took ownership of local coverage of the world's most popular football league.

Before the Internet gave fans the latest results and news with a click on their devices, TNP was first with the match reports and analyses as the paper hit the streets at lunchtime.

To mark the paper's 20th anniversary, the sports and creative teams joined forces to produce a historic poster in A1 size, before the start of Euro 2008, complete with full-colour illustrations, groupings, fixtures and tables.

It was a milestone in the media industry in Singapore as TNP became the first newspaper to distribute such a poster free to readers.

Sometimes, words and photographs are not enough to capture the essence of the Beautiful Game. TNP was the first newspaper to pioneer football graphics in Singapore, which brought football's breathtaking moments to life in print.

It started with the 1990 World Cup when ex-TNP infographics and design chief Lee Hup Kheng was tasked by a consultant from The Sunday Times of Britain to "do sequential drawings explaining how the goals are scored".

The rest is history.

When Paul the Octopus became a global phenomenon with its predictions during the 2010 World Cup, TNP came up with its own animal psychic, Mani the parakeet.

The winged wonder was propelled to international stardom when it correctly predicted the winners of the four quarter-finals.

Two years later, TNP's fascination with prophetic creatures continued with arowanas Big Huat and Little Huat at Euro 2012.

At the 2014 World Cup, we unleashed the "Neighsayers", hearing it straight from the horses' mouths.

From the Malaysia Cup heyday to EPL to World Cups and Euros, TNP certainly scored in its football coverage, on and off the pitch.