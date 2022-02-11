‘Karen’ jaywalks to get a video and ends up in another

A woman strolled across a road, ignoring oncoming traffic while following and filming a car, apparently not realising that she herself was being captured on another camera.

She is seen coming out of a car stopped on the road, as another car behind signals right and turns into a housing estate.

The first car is stopped on the left, but is over the single white line and edging into the right lane.

The woman holds up a phone as she walks across the right lane and follows the car that turned.

What she doesn’t seem to realise is that she is being recorded by the dashcam of a third vehicle, which was behind the two cars.

A Stomp user, identified only as L, called her a Karen and shared the dashcam footage of the incident that occurred on Punggol Road on Monday (Feb 7), around 7am.

"While Karen is recording someone as her 101 International Karen move, she is being filmed too for stopping her car in the middle of the road,” L said.

The Stomper believed there was an argument involving the two cars. “The driver just stopped the car and let Karen alight to take a video of the other car.”

This is clearly an unsafe and probably illegal thing to do.

"Apparently she doesn't give a damn about traffic and is just taking videos like a typical Karen," L added.

The vehicle with the dashcam running slowly overtakes the first car and manages to get back on the left lane ahead of a double white line at a bend in the road ahead.

