Keeping it real and cozy: Couple holds wedding banquet in Bukit Merah coffee shop

Hotel banquet halls all booked up? That’s not a problem for this couple.

The pair of newlyweds, a 42-year-old beautician and a 54-year-old delivery driver, were more than happy to hold their wedding dinner at a coffee shop in Bukit Merah last Sunday (Feb 5).

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that the joyous occasion – shared with 60 attendees across just six tables – was held at Foodgle Eatery & Beer Garden, where balloons were hung for decoration.

According to the Singaporean groom, surnamed Huang, many restaurants and banquet halls were fully booked on Feb 5, which was considered an auspicious day for getting married as per Chinese customs.

Feb 5 was the 15th day of the first lunar month, historically marked as “Lantern Festival” – and some traditionalists even dub it as Chinese Valentine's Day.

Still, hosting the wedding banquet at a local coffee shop has its perks, thanks also to a few of the couple’s friends who helped out.

Huang's friend, who works at the coffee shop, for instance, created a "wedding banquet menu" for the special occasion.

Plus, the couple paid just $3,000 for six tables. In comparison, the cost of a moderate hotel banquet ranges from $20,000 to $40,000.

This is not the first marriage for either the bride or groom. They met at a nightclub a year ago and decided to get hitched last November.

Huang has yet to meet his wife's family in person as they are in China, though he’s planning to fly over in a month or two.

There, the couple plan to hold another banquet and photoshoot – which in all likelihood will be a slightly bigger affair.