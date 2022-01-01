Kembangan-Chai Chee fireworks display cut short after stray projectile hit HDB block

A projectile from the fireworks display hitting the facade of an HDB block in Ubi Avenue during the New Year celebrations.

The New Year's Day fireworks display in Kembangan-Chai Chee was cut short abruptly after a stray projectile hit the outer facade wall of a Housing Board block.

No injuries were reported, said the Kembangan-Chai Chee Community Centre on its Facebook page on Saturday (Jan 1).

Kembangan-Chai Chee was one of 10 heartland locations where members of the public were able to watch firework displays last night to ring in the new year.

On Saturday morning, a Facebook user uploaded a video showing crowds gathering in Ubi Avenue 1 to watch the fireworks.

Mid-way through the video, a projectile can be seen hitting a top-floor unit of an HDB block.

The Kembangan-Chai Chee CC said that immediately after the incident, its officers instructed the fireworks display to be stopped.

It added: "We also visited the unit where the projectile had landed nearby, to make sure that the family was safe.

"The family assured us that no one was hurt nor was there any damage to their home, as the projectile had only hit the outer facade wall near a window."

Thanking the family for their understanding and residents for their concern, Kembangan-Chai Chee CC said: "We are working closely with our vendor to ascertain what happened and how we can prevent this in future."

Meanwhile, people who gathered in Buona Vista were left disappointed at midnight when the fireworks they thought would be there were set off at Commonwealth instead.

Buona Vista was listed as one of the 10 spots where there would be fireworks displays for the new year, and these people apparently took it to mean near the MRT station there, going by videos shared online.

The people who gathered caught glimpses of the fireworks in neighbouring Commonwealth, but felt the location should have been more clearly stated.

TikTok user estellasia put up a video of the fireworks at Commonwealth, taken from a high floor, specifically for those who had missed it at Buona Vista.