Kind bus captain guides blind commuter at Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange

A passer-by was touched to see an SMRT bus captain go beyond the call of duty to help a visually-impaired commuter at Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange on Thursday (Nov 18).

Stomper Suzan Sharveena witnessed the heartwarming sight at around 11.50am and shared a photo with Stomp.

She recounted: "There was a blind commuter who had alighted from a bus and was waiting at the alighting point to get someone's help.

"Unfortunately, no one went to help, and some passengers just walked by without giving her a hand.

"Suddenly, I saw an SMRT bus captain who went over to help her. He guided her from the bus interchange to the MRT station."

Suzan left her contact number with a staff member working at the bus interchange, hoping to get more information about the bus captain.

She managed to get a photo of the incident and also identified the bus captain.

Suzan added: "He did a good job and I hope to highlight his kindness on Stomp."