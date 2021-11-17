KKH recruiting children aged 5 to 11 for Covid-19 vaccination trial

To participate, children must be five to 11 years old, with no previous Covid-19 infection.

A trial on rolling out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine among younger children in Singapore has started recruiting participants.

In a Facebook post yesterday, KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) said it was conducting a research study to assess how children here respond to Covid-19 vaccination.

To participate, children must be between five and 11 years old, have had no previous Covid-19 infection and they must be intending to get the vaccine jabs.

"The data gathered from this study will help inform public health vaccination policy to protect children against Covid-19. Volunteers will be provided with reimbursement," said KKH in its post.

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination will make a recommendation on whether to extend the Pfizer vaccine to children aged five to 11 in the second half of this month.

The vaccination trial is aimed at smoothening the roll-out of the vaccine at scale, and to assess the suitability of a small dosage - about one-third of the regular dose - for children here.

Singapore recently inked a supply agreement with Pfizer for its paediatric vaccine meant for children aged five to 11.

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the use of the vaccine for this age group.

Those interested in participating in the KKH trial can register online. A link to do thisis on the KKH Facebook page.

Parents or caregivers are allowed to complete the form on behalf of eligible children.