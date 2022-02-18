 Knife-wielding man shot at Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Knife-wielding man shot at Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre

A video posted on Facebook shows the man walking across the road towards three uniformed police officers, holding a knife in his right hand. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM BENNY TAN/FACEBOOK
Gena Soh and Ng Keng Gene
Feb 18, 2022 12:40 am

A man was shot during a confrontation with police officers at Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre, at Clementi Avenue 5, on Thursday night (Feb 17).

In a video posted at around 11pm by netizen, Mr Benny Tan, a man was seen walking across the road towards three uniformed police officers, holding a knife in his right hand.

As he raised his hand and lunged towards one of them, a shot rang out and he staggered before collapsing onto the ground.

About eight men, including several uniformed officers, rushed towards the fallen suspect in the video that had been filmed from a passing vehicle.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times: "The Police have arrested a knife-wielding man outside Clementi Police Division, for his suspected involvement in the offences of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and criminal intimidation.

"The man was attended to by paramedics before being conveyed conscious to the hospital.

"A fuller statement will be issued in due course."

