Korban registration opens on Wednesday; sheep will cost $360 to $380 each

This year’s korban will continue to see sheep being sacrificed in Australia before the meat is chilled and transported.

The registration for the annual Hari Raya Haji ritual of korban – which involves the slaughtering of livestock and distribution of the meat to worshippers and the needy – will begin on Wednesday.

This year’s ritual will continue to see sheep being sacrificed in Australia before the meat is chilled and transported here – a practice that began in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fifty-two mosques will be offering overseas korban services, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Tuesday.

Each sheep will cost between $360 and $380 each.

Slots for the services will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, with registration closing on June 23.

Those who wish to perform korban can either register physically by visiting one of the 52 participating mosques, or do so online at www.ourmasjid.sg/korban, which also shows the full list of mosques involved this year.

Successful applicants will receive their chilled and pre-packed meat starting from July 3, said Muis.

This year’s distribution period will be extended until mid-July, which Muis said is to “keep the korban spirit alive”, as well as connect with transient workers and the families of prisoners.