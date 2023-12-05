Landlord disgusted by tenant's behaviour with boyfriend

The tenant's boyfriend walks around the flat clad in only a towel.

A landlord has had enough of his tenant and her boyriend.

The woman often takes her boyfriend home to the four-room HDB flat for "hanky panky stuff", according to Stomper Ang.

He also shared a video clip showing the tenant and the boyfriend entering the flat and subsequent of the walking from the bedroom to the kitchen, clad in only a bath towel.

"Her boyfriend would come up with her most of the time, and they do hanky panky stuff," said the landlord.

"He is so thick-skinned and disgusting, always coming up to my premises to take a shower. He always walks around either his boxer shorts or with a towel wrapped around his waist.

"They even shower together, behaving as though they have the whole unit to themselves. Apart from that, they are always doing disgusting stuff in the room, you should know what I mean by that as I do not wish to go too in-depth with the details."

The landlord said the tenancy agreement forbids overnight stays.

"But unfortunately, the guy is so thick-skinned that he would always come up and do all the dirty stuff, then sleep in the tenant's room till approximately 3.30am before leaving my premises."

The landlord added that the boyfriend even has made his own duplicate set of keys to the main door, gate and the tenant's room.

"I seriously cannot take it anymore. I want to remind everyone who are seeking tenants to be more wary of such people and always conduct a thorough check before you rent the room out. Otherwise, you might end up regretting like me," said the landlord.

"I seriously hope the authorities can assist me as I wish to evict this disgusting tenant and her boyfriend."