Lawyer charged with drink driving

A lawyer who allegedly drove a car shortly after consuming alcohol is now facing a drink driving charge.

Jennifer Chih Chien Li, 52, was charged in court on Jan 23 over the incident that was said to have occurred along Harding Road near Holland Road at around 11pm on Dec 18, 2024.

Court documents stated that she allegedly had at least 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the time.

The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in the same amount of breath.

A search on the Ministry of Law’s website reveals that Chih is a partner at Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair.

Her case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 20.

A first-time offender convicted of drink driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.