Lawyer Lim Tean charged with offences including unlawful stalking and criminal breach of trust

Lim Tean is charged with misappropriating $30,000 which had been awarded to a former client, among other charges.

Lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean, 57, was charged in court on Thursday (May 12) with criminal breach of trust, unlawful stalking and acting as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

A search on the Ministry of Law's website reveals that he is currently the sole proprietor of Carson Law Chambers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said that in November 2019, the lawyer was entrusted with $30,000 which had been awarded to a former client as settlement in a motor injury civil suit.

Lim is said to have misappropriated the monies.

He is separately accused of harassing a former employee in 2020.

The police also said that Lim allegedly acted as an advocate or solicitor without a valid practising certificate on 66 separate occasions between April 1 and June 6 last year.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, he can either be jailed for life or receive a sentence of up to 20 years' jail and fined.

For unlawful stalking, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $25,000.