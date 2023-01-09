At least $30,000 lost to e-commerce food scams since December

Scammers would typically entice victims by posting fake offers of food items on online platforms like Facebook.

Lovers of wagyu beef and other exotic food items should beware of e-commerce food scams in the lead-up to Chinese New Year, with at least 167 victims falling prey to such scams and total losses amounting to at least $30,000 since December 2022.

On Monday, the police said such scammers would typically entice victims by posting fake offers of food items on online platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

Victims would then contact the sellers via Facebook messenger or embedded URL links in the TikTok advertisements.

After confirming the price and order details, the victims would make payment to the seller’s bank account.

In some cases, the victims would be redirected to fraudulent websites, where they would key in their credit/debit card details and One Time Password (OTP) to pay for the orders.

They would realise they had been scammed only when they discover they did not receive the goods, or unauthorised transactions were found in their bank accounts or credit cards.

Alternatively, they might find out when the seller becomes uncontactable after receiving payment.

To avoid falling prey to such scams, the police said: “If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources.”

They added that the public should also remember to verify the seller’s profile through customer reviews and ratings, and avoid making upfront payments to unknown individuals.

Any fraudulent transactions should also be reported to banks immediately, said the police.