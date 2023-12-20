At least $314,000 lost to fake buyer phishing scams since early-December: Police

After agreeing to the sale of the items, the victims would receive a malicious URL link or QR code.

Scammers have stolen at least $314,000 from 132 victims through fake buyer phishing scams so far in December 2023.

The police on Dec 19 warned the public to be on guard for a resurgence of these scams on Carousell and Facebook.

In this type of scam, victims typically receive in-app messages from scammers expressing interest in the items that victims had listed on the platforms.

After agreeing to the sale, the victims receive a malicious link or QR code via e-mail, in-app messaging or WhatsApp saying they have received payment for the item or asking them to pay for courier services such as Lalamove to facilitate delivery of the item.

Those who click on the phishing links or scan the QR codes would be redirected to a spoofed website to provide their Internet banking login credentials, credit card details and one-time password.

It is only when victims discover unauthorised transactions made on their bank accounts and cards that they realise they have been scammed.

The police have advised the public to take precautions, such as using the ScamShield App, and enabling security features like transaction limits for Internet banking, as well as setting up two-factor authentication.

They also urge the public to check for signs of scams with official sources, such as the Anti-Scam Helpline or the Scam Alert website.

The police also urge people to report any suspicious user to the e-commerce platform, and fraudulent transactions to the bank immediately.

Those with information on scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit the information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Those who require urgent police assistance can dial 999.

For more information on scams, please visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688.