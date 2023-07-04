At least 82 victims lose $2,500 since May to freecycling scams

Giveaway offers included a variety of items ranging from bicycles to bulky kitchen appliances like refrigerators.

At least 82 victims have fallen prey to freecycling scams since May, losing a total of at least $2,500, said the police.

Freecycling is a green movement where people give away items that they no longer need, instead of selling or throwing them away. These arrangements are often made via the Internet.

The police said on Tuesday that the victims chanced upon giveaway offers posted by scammers on online platforms such as Facebook, GoodHood, Telegram and Carousell.

These offers included items from bicycles to kitchen appliances like refrigerators.

“Victims reached out to the scammers (to express interest in the items) using the individual platform’s in-app messaging function. Scammers then requested victims to pay a fee to reserve the item or get it delivered,” the police said.

Payments were made via bank transfers, such as PayNow, or e-wallets like Singtel Dash or GrabPay.

Victims realised they were scammed when they did not receive the items.

The police advise the public to avoid making payments or deposits to unknown individuals. “Arrange for your own delivery, where possible, and always verify the profile of the user through reviews and ratings,” they added.

The police also urge the public to adopt precautions like downloading the ScamShield app on their devices and setting security features. They include enabling two-factor or multifactor authentication for banks, and setting limits on Internet banking transactions.

The public should check for scam signs and verify details with official sources such as www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-772-6688.

If they come across a scam, they should report the suspicious user and posting to the platform, as well as inform family, friends and the authorities.

Anyone with information relating to such crimes should call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness