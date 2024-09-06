library@orchard to close from Oct 28 for revamp

The revamped library will boast a new children’s section, as well as tech-enabled interactive and immersive spaces.

The library@orchard in Orchard Gateway shopping centre will be closed from Oct 28 for renovation in stages till 2026, the National Library Board (NLB) announced on Sept 6.

The revamp is part of NLB’s ongoing efforts to rejuvenate its libraries and offer new services, spaces and experiences for patrons.

The library@orchard, which has been at its current location for 10 years, will be “reimagined and recreated to enable new ways for everyone to read, learn and discover”, said NLB.

The revamped library will have a new children’s section, as well as tech-enabled interactive and immersive spaces to aid learning and discovery.

These new elements will be introduced progressively, with the library’s full opening expected in the second half of 2026.

NLB said more information about the revamped library will be shared in due course.

The design and applied arts collection from library@orchard will be relocated to the Central Arts Library, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2024. It will occupy mainly level 5 of the National Library Building.

From early 2025, part of the collection will be housed at the National Design Centre in partnership with the University of Arts Singapore.

The move is part of NLB’s efforts to centralise its arts resources to better serve patrons such as students, researchers and practitioners from institutions and communities in the arts and heritage district.

Before closing for renovations, the library@orchard will run a three-week-long programme tracing its journey in promoting art and design.

Titled Design Is For Everyone: A Decade Of Design, Arts and Community, it will run from Oct 8 to 27 and feature an exhibition and a community wall where people can share their memories of the library.

On Oct 26 and 27, patrons can create their own memorabilia at activity booths.

More details on the programme can be found on the Facebook page of LearnX Arts and the library@orchard page on ticketing platform Eventbrite.

NLB chief executive Ng Cher Pong said: “The library has been a pit stop for many patrons, given its central location, unique range of resources and creative programmes, and, of course, its Instagram-friendly spaces.”

He said it was timely now, after 10 years, to reimagine what more can be done with the space.

“The revamp will bring an exciting next chapter for the library here in the heart of Orchard Road for everyone,” he added.

In line with the Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025, NLB said it will continue to work with partners and the community to reimagine its libraries and archives.

Other libraries which have revamps lined up include those in Ang Mo Kio, Queenstown and Toa Payoh.

In Toa Payoh, NLB is working with partners and the community to build a bigger library that complements the sports, healthcare and park facilities of the estate’s upcoming integrated hub.

More details on the relocation will be announced closer to the date, NLB said.