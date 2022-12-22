 Light shows, performances, fireworks for dazzling year-end festivities at Marina Bay, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Light shows, performances, fireworks for dazzling year-end festivities at Marina Bay

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ST VIDEO
Nadine Chua
Dec 22, 2022 08:43 pm

Revellers will get to usher in the new year in the Marina Bay area with fireworks, light installations and a projection show featuring artworks that aim to inspire a giving culture in Singapore.

These artworks will be projected on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and the Merlion, organisers said on Thursday.

In all, 14 artworks by students from six local educational institutions, including Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Lasalle College of The Arts, will be on display nightly between Dec 26 and 31.

Ms Sheryl Loh will have her piece, which depicts neighbours interacting in a Housing Board block, projected onto the Merlion.

“I want to showcase the ‘kampung spirit’ in my artwork... The ‘kampung spirit’ was a result of a community that embodied the feeling of togetherness and trust. Although we don’t live in villages anymore, our HDB flats are still reminiscent of it,” said the Ngee Ann Polytechnic student, 19.

Mr Jason Chen, director of place management at the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), which is presenting the year-end event, said the light projections will spotlight meaningful initiatives and social causes in Singapore, as seen by the younger generation.

Selected bus and train services will be extended on Dec 24 and 31 to allow commuters to return home.
Train, bus services extended on eves of Christmas, New Year

“These heartwarming artworks celebrate the spirit of giving, and we hope they can add delight to the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown experience, uplift the spirits of visitors, and inspire hope and optimism as we usher in a new year,” added Mr Chen.

The Share The Moment show, which is being organised in partnership with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre and Giving.sg, will run every 15 minutes from 8pm to 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve, and from 8pm to 10.30pm on other days.

Besides the light show, visitors can enjoy a nightly display of light installations along the waterfront promenade adjacent to Marina Boulevard.

The ongoing Brightening Lives 2023 show, which features installations such as fairy light tunnels and trees festooned with meteor drip lights, will run till Dec 31.

Up-and-coming local artists will be performing at the Come Together: The Next Wave concert, held at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre and Esplanade Concourse, until Dec 31.

There will also be live performances and a food bazaar at the grassy expanse outside Downtown MRT Station from 5pm on Dec 30 and 31.

The countdown to 2023 will culminate in a seven-minute-long fireworks display around the Bay at the stroke of midnight on Jan 1 - the first countdown fireworks show since Covid-19 hit Singapore’s shores in 2020.

