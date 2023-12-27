Lim Tean attended court hearings on 32 occasions without a practising certificate

Lawyer Lim Tean is contesting three charges for allegedly contravening the Legal Profession Act.

Lawyer Lim Tean didn’t obtain his practising certificate for two months in 2021 as he did not pay his professional indemnity insurance, said the prosecution on Dec 27.

Lim, 59, an opposition politician, is accused of practising law without authorisation during that period. He is contesting three charges for allegedly contravening the Legal Profession Act.

On Dec 27, Deputy Public Prosecutor Edwin Soh described the case as a straightforward one.

He said Lim had between April 1 and June 9, 2021, attended court hearings on behalf of his clients on 32 occasions without a practising certificate.

He also allegedly prepared documents relating to court proceedings on 32 occasions and had also allegedly sued a defendant on behalf of a client during that time.

According to the Singapore Courts website, lawyers must apply for their practising certificate every practice year, which runs from April 1 each year to March 31 in the following one. The compulsory professional indemnity insurance covers lawyers against civil liability when providing legal services.

DPP Soh said Lim had only paid the professional indemnity insurance in June 2021 and that his practising certificate for the practice year of 2021 to 2022 was issued only on Jun 10, 2021.

On Dec 27, Ms Rejini Raman, a former assistant director at the compliance department of the Law Society who had communicated with Lim during that time, took the stand during his trial.

Referring to a WhatsApp exchange between Lim and Ms Rejini, Lim’s lawyer Mr Patrick Fernandez, told Ms Rejini she had emboldened him to go to court without a practising certificate.

Mr Fernandez had taken over as Lim’s lawyer from Mr Foo Ho Chew, who had in turn replaced Mr Sankar Saminathan in August.

The exchange Mr Fernandez was referring to occurred on March 31, 2021, in which Lim had asked Ms Rejini for an ad hoc waiver of his continuing professional development requirements.

Lim had asked Ms Rejini if he could appear in court in the meantime. And she had replied that he could and to let the judge know he was waiting for the waiver approval, before submitting the practising certificate approval for the new practice year.

In court, Ms Rejini said she did not know Lim had not paid his professional indemnity insurance until on or around May 11, 2021.

She said the Law Society does not have powers to grant exemption for lawyers to practise without a practising certificate.

Ms Rejini later clarified that she was trying to assist Lim and not authorise him to go to court without a practising certificate.

She added the responsibility for the practising certificate renewal was on the lawyer and not on the Law Society.

The trial continues on Dec 28.