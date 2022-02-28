A line of 'Honda Civics' spotted speeding along CTE

Almost like a scene from the Fast & Furious film franchise, more than 10 cars were caught on video speeding along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday (Feb 27).

Footage of the incident was posted on SG Road Vigilante's YouTube page.

According to the caption, the video was recorded on at about 2.15am.

The cars were identified as Honda Civics "driving recklessly and speeding on the expressway, endangering motorists".

In the video, a line of cars in the right-most lane are seen zooming past other vehicles on the expressway.

The contributor of the video has appealed for other drivers who witnessed the incident to share footage, so the Traffic Police can investigate, "as these idiots nearly cause[d] an accident and danger to a few cars due to their selfishness".

The contributor added he has since made a police report and urged others to do so as well.

"This time, [these] few innocent cars might [have] escape[d] [a] serious accident, but it might happen to you or any of your close friends and relatives (touch wood) if these idiot[s] [are] not remove[d] from the road."