Little Farms grocer fined for selling imported food without approval

Licensed food importer Little Farms has been fined $13,500 for selling chilled lamb and seafood products prior to arranging for their inspection by the authorities.

The company also failed to arrange to have the products examined and certified by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), said the agency in a statement on Monday.

Importers who wish to bring in meat and fish products into Singapore must arrange for these products to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before it is sold, distributed or exported, SFA said.

Little Farms imported the chilled lamb products in Oct 2020 and the seafood products in July 2022, said SFA, but failed to arrange for approval by the agency on both counts before going on to sell them.

According to its website, Little Farms, which has stores all over the island, first opened in Singapore in Feb 2016, and specialises in organic produce.

SFA said products which are found to be unfit for human consumption upon inspection will be seized and disposed of, it added.

Those who fail to arrange for inspection of their meat and fish products can be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to $10,000.

Offenders who sell meat that has not been inspected can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to $50,000. Re-offenders can be fined up to $100,000 and/or jailed for up to three years.