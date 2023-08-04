Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp drops F-bomb on S’pore fan; interaction divides Internet

In the clip, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be in a rush as he walks from the team bus towards a group of fans at the Ritz Carlton.

A clip of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s brusque exchange with a supporter in Singapore has divided football fans on the Internet.

The Reds spent six days in the Republic from July 28, playing two exhibition matches at the National Stadium as they fine-tuned preparations for the upcoming English Premier League season.

From the time they touched down, the squad - including Klopp - turned on the charm and were obliging with Liverpool supporters here seeking selfies or autographs with their heroes.

But a TikTok video, posted by user @mathewatics on Thursday, appeared to show some fans catching the German coach at a bad moment.

In the clip, which has been viewed almost 500,000 times, Klopp seems to be in a rush as he walks from the team bus at the team’s Ritz Carlton base, towards a group of fans.

“Very quick yeah, I don’t have the time actually,” he says as he approaches them.

As the fan holds up a jersey in front of him for him to sign, the German manager looks up and groans: “And you have to hold the f***ing shirt properly.”

“Oh sorry, Klopp, sorry,” the voice from behind the camera can be heard apologising sheepishly.

It is unclear when the interaction was filmed, but some British media outlets suggest it was after Liverpool’s 4-3 defeat by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

That could explain Klopp’s rush, as the entire squad left Singapore just hours after the full-time whistle.

Some football fans online slammed Klopp for swearing.

“What a nasty man he is. Absolutely no regard for the fans, no idea why he is such a media darling,” said @WestHamPlace on X, as the TikTok video also made its rounds on the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Another X user, Liverpool supporter @lfcalsty99, said: “I know he said he was in a rush but I’d be gutted if my once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with him was like this and he was swearing at me.”

Others defended the German.

“Mad how everyone seems to think Jurgen is any different on camera vs off camera?” @CouchNish said on X.

“Watch his press conferences and everything he does, he is always exactly the same and doesn’t pretend to be anything different.”

It seems the user who posted the TikTok video also did not take any offence, responding to comments on the video and saying: “He’s a really nice guy... I don’t want Klopp to receive unnecessary hate.”

Liverpool spent a fruitful six days in Singapore, beating Leicester City 4-0 on Sunday before playing out an entertaining game with German champions Bayern.

While in town, Klopp also formally appointed Virgil van Dijk as captain - replacing Jordan Henderson, who left to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq - and Trent Alexander-Arnold as vice-captain.

They play another German Bundesliga side, Darmstadt on Tuesday, before kicking off their Premier League season against Chelsea on Aug 13.