Local artist, volunteers create art to raise funds for Ukraine relief efforts

Local artist Yip Yew Chong working on a painting of children flying kites in a sunflower field, on March 19, 2022.

Skies filled with kites flown by children instead of war planes swooping around.

That was the inspiration for local artist Yip Yew Chong's artwork, which will go under the hammer to secure funds for Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion.

Mr Yip, 53, said he was aided by six volunteers, among them Singaporeans, a Mexican and an Italian.

They worked in a Bukit Merah warehouse for about eight hours to finish the acrylic painting, which measures 3m by 1.9m.

Mr Yip said he had organised the effort with a Russian friend, who prefers to remain anonymous. The 48-year-old works as a marketing professional in Singapore.

"We wanted to send the message that all people are brothers and sisters in the world. It's a representation of children, regardless of race and nationality, coming together to play in a time of peace.

"It should be like this. Free skies for people to fly kites, not skies with planes and smoke."

The artwork depicts children flying kites in a field of sunflowers.

A Blue Flycatcher, a bird species native to Singapore, was included to symbolise support from Singapore for impacted Ukrainians.

Mr Yip said: "Regardless of geopolitics, everyone deserves peace and clear skies."

The online auction, organised by auction house Hotlotz, will be from next Tuesday to next Sunday (March 22 to March 27).

Those interested may find out more at this website.