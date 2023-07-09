Local music duo The Lion Story to perform their Covid-19 song at NDP 2023

Mr Haramain Osman and his wife Judah Lyne, who are part of the band The Lion Story, will be performing their original song, Oh Kawan.

The participation of music producers Haramain Osman and Judah Lyne, who are married, in the National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 was instantly sealed when they received an invitation to do so via a text message from a more well-known musician.

“Some time ago, Mr Don Richmond, the music director for NDP, texted us to say he really loved one of our songs and asked if we wanted to try performing it this year,” Mr Haramain, 37, said.

“We were so excited. It’s Don Richmond, Singapore’s music legend. We did not even hesitate, we just told ourselves to go for it,” Ms Lyne, 35, said of Mr Richmond, who also composed the 2016 NDP theme song, Tomorrow’s Here Today.

The duo, who are part of the band The Lion Story, will be performing their original song, Oh Kawan, which they wrote in 2020 of their experiences while being confined to their home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Malay song is a call to celebrate and to be in the moment, Mr Haramain explained.

“We will also be mashing up our song with some NDP classics like Rasa Sayang and Chan Mali Chan,” he added.

Unlike Mr Haramain and Ms Lyne, singer Frances Lee is an NDP veteran – the 2023 edition is her fourth. She said: “It’s very tiring because we essentially get together every weekend to put on this gigantic show. But it ends up being fun, because you’re standing around with all these people for a lot of the time, and it becomes a bonding experience. It’s really nice.”

Ms Lee, 33, who is with the Music and Drama Company, is part of the Eurasian contingent, which will be performing in a segment that represents the different ethnicities.

“I didn’t know we had a Eurasian song, but apparently we do, and it’s lit,” she said with a laugh.

Ms Frances Lee is a singer with the Music and Drama Company. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN Other NDP participants The Straits Times spoke to on Saturday also said the rehearsals are tiring but fulfilling.

With rehearsals on almost every Saturday leading up to NDP 2023, many performers have had to sacrifice their weekends.

Asher Kang Zhang Feng, eight, is the youngest performer this year. The wushu artist from Martial House said he has to juggle his studies, wushu and swimming to rehearse for the parade.

Asher Kang is the youngest performer at this year’s National Day Parade. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN But he has no regrets. He decided to take part in NDP after performing in a wushu exhibition at the Esplanade earlier in 2023. He will be part of a wushu ensemble.

“I really liked it when I did it, and I feel very lucky that I can join the NDP this year,” the Primary 2 pupil from Red Swastika School added.

For Mr Stephenselvakumar Ramesh, his wife Iva Esther Raj and their daughter M. Reshma, taking part in the parade is a way to strengthen the family bond.

(From left) Ms Iva Esther Raj, Mr Stephenselvakumar Ramesh (centre) and their daughter M. Reshma are a family performing with the People’s Association in this year’s NDP. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

“We performed in Chingay this year through the People’s Association (PA) and that’s where we found out we could audition for NDP,” said Ms Raj, 49, a senior executive.

The trio will take part in the NDP for the first time as part of the PA contingent and will perform a variety of cultural dances.

Ms Reshma, 19, who is waiting to enter university, said taking part in the celebration is not just a way to become closer as a family, but also to celebrate Singapore.

Mr Ramesh, 32, an administrative executive, said while the rehearsals and practice can be gruelling and time-consuming, they remain fun for the family.

The Singapore Armed Force’s (SAF) Military Expert 5 (ME5) Ignatius Wang said he is savouring every moment of the rehearsals leading up to the parade. ME5 Wang, 33, is the conductor, director of music and deputy chairman of the band for this year’s parade.

Military Expert 5 Ignatius Wang is the conductor, director of music and deputy chairman of the band for this year’s parade. PHOTO: MINDEF “It’s wonderful to see everyone coming together and working hard to prepare for the big day,” he said.

This will be ME5 Wang’s second time conducting, having previously led the SAF and SPF Combined Band in 2020.

This year, the SAF band will be joined by the Singapore Police Force and a combined schools band for the performance. ME5 Wang oversees some 133 members in the contingent.

Singaporeans can expect to hear familiar tunes such as We Are Singapore and Triumphant Spirit, and also witness the premiere of a new ceremonial march, Forward As A Nation, he said.