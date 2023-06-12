Longer wait for Circle Line passengers as closure of one platform at seven stations begins

Commuters waiting for the shuttle service at Promenade station on the first day of partial closure at seven Circle Line stations.

On Sunday night, administrator Peggie Nyam waited 20 minutes at Stadium MRT station for a train to Bishan.

Trains were arriving less frequently due to the closure of one platform at seven stations along the Circle Line (CCL), starting from 9pm on Sunday.

The 40-year-old, who went to the Singapore Sports Hub to watch the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship, said she had heard about the partial closure but did not know when it started.

She added she would still have chosen to take the CCL despite the longer wait, as it is easier to get home by train than other modes of transport.

Like Ms Nyam, there were other confused passengers at Stadium station. Many did not know about the partial closure, and asked SMRT marshals on the ground for help.

From June 11 to July 20, seven CCL stations – Dhoby Ghaut, Bras Basah, Esplanade, Promenade, Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and Bayfront – have only one platform open on most days from 9pm till the end of service, to facilitate tunnel-strengthening works between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations.

Trains will run normally on June 16 to 18, 24, 28 and 29; and on July 1, 2, 7, 8, and 14 to 16.

There are two shuttle services – one between Dhoby Ghaut and Promenade stations that will run at 15-minute intervals, and another between Marina Bay and Stadium stations, where trains will arrive every 20 minutes.

The longer waiting time did not deter cement-mixer truck driver Saravana Kumar, 33, from waiting for the train at Promenade.

He said he knew about the partial closure but still chose to take the MRT as there was no straight bus from Promenade to his home at Mountbatten. However, he added that he did not expect to wait nearly 30 minutes in total for both shuttles.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic accountancy student Torsten See, 18, was surprised by the longer wait when he reached Promenade to take the train to Yishun.

He said: “If I were to go out this late along this area again, I might consider taking other forms of transport, especially on Sundays since I have school on Monday morning.”