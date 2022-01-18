Lorry collides with Mercedes outside Geylang police centre, driver arrested

A 40-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving when he collided with a white Mercedes-Benz outside Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre on Jan 14.

The incident happened at around 8pm at the junction of Guillemard Road and Cassia Link.

It is not known how the collision occurred.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was trapped in his car, and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel had to use hydraulic rescue tools to extract him.

Both drivers were conscious when taken to hospital.

An eyewitness who saw the aftermath of the accident told Zaobao there were foreign workers by the side of the road who are believed to have been ferried by the lorry.

The front of the car was severely damaged and its bumper left on the road.

The underside of the front of the lorry was also seriously dented.