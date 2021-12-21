Lorry goes against traffic at Clementi

The lorry was going against the traffic at Clementi.

A lorry was caught going against traffic along Clementi Avenue 2 on Monday evening (Dec 20).

Footage of the incident was shared on SG Road Vigilante's YouTube channel.

In the video, the carcam vehicle comes head-to-head with the lorry that had apparently turned into a filter lane to avoid oncoming traffic.

Netizens praised the carcam driver for reversing to make way for the lorry.

Others called for enforcement action to be taken against the errant lorry driver.