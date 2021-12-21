Singapore

Lorry goes against traffic at Clementi

Lorry goes against traffic at Clementi
The lorry was going against the traffic at Clementi.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE
Farah Daley
Dec 21, 2021 08:27 pm

A lorry was caught going against traffic along Clementi Avenue 2 on Monday evening (Dec 20).

Footage of the incident was shared on SG Road Vigilante's YouTube channel.

In the video, the carcam vehicle comes head-to-head with the lorry that had apparently turned into a filter lane to avoid oncoming traffic.

Netizens praised the carcam driver for reversing to make way for the lorry.

Others called for enforcement action to be taken against the errant lorry driver.

Motorcycle accidents on the rise
Biker Boy

Biker Boy: Motorcycle accidents on the rise

Related Stories

Boy, 9, hurt in Choa Chu Kang accident

More kids hurt in traffic accidents

Uber partnering Nasa to develop 'flying taxis'

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

trafficsocial media