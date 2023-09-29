Lorry overturns while making right turn in Upper Thomson; driver suffers minor injuries

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a crane truck is seen lifting the lorry back into an upright position.

A lorry tipped over to its left while making a right turn in Upper Thomson on Thursday morning.

A 46-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries but did not want to be taken to the hospital, the police said.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the lorry is momentarily balanced on its left wheels before it topples over to its side, and spilling brownish liquid onto the road and the roadside bushes. The toppled vehicle occupies two lanes of the three-lane road.

A crane truck is later seen in the video lifting the lorry back into an upright position.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry in Upper Thomson Road at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 9.30m on Thursday.

They added that the lorry driver is assisting with investigations.