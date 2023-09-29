 Lorry overturns while making right turn in Upper Thomson; driver suffers minor injuries, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a crane truck is seen lifting the lorry back into an upright position.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Chin Hui Shan
Sep 29, 2023 12:06 pm

A lorry tipped over to its left while making a right turn in Upper Thomson on Thursday morning.

A 46-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries but did not want to be taken to the hospital, the police said.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the lorry is momentarily balanced on its left wheels before it topples over to its side, and spilling brownish liquid onto the road and the roadside bushes. The toppled vehicle occupies two lanes of the three-lane road.

A crane truck is later seen in the video lifting the lorry back into an upright position.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry in Upper Thomson Road at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 9.30m on Thursday.

They added that the lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

E-bike rider runs red light, rams into boy at pedestrian crossing; gets hit by woman
E-bike rider runs red light, rams into boy at traffic junction

28sep2023 0932hrs upper thomson road #XD4663E truck from ShingDa Group overturn while making a right turn

