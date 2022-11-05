 Loud noises around Singapore due to planned detonation activities by SAF: Police, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Loud noises around Singapore due to planned detonation activities by SAF: Police

The Straits Times understands that the loud noises could be heard from Punggol, Bishan, Clementi and Tanglin.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Ang Qing
Nov 05, 2022 08:18 pm

Loud noises heard on Saturday evening across Singapore were detonation activities on Pulau Senang, the police said.

On Facebook, the police said they received multiple calls about tremors and explosions, especially in the Southern part of the island.

They said: “The police have established that the Singapore Armed Forces were conducting planned detonation activities on Pulau Senang earlier in the evening.

“Members of the public are advised not to be alarmed.”

Residents took to social media to say they heard multiple booms around the island.

Some Reddit users said they felt shockwaves that caused their windows to rattle from about 5.30pm.

The Straits Times understands that the loud noises could be heard from Punggol, Bishan, Clementi and Tanglin.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it did not attend to any incidents.

