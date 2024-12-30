 Lower electricity and gas prices January to March , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Lower electricity and gas prices January to March

An average 4-room HDB household may see a $3.58 drop in its monthly electricity bill, for example.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Dec 30, 2024 12:20 pm

Households here can look forward to smaller electricity and gas bills from January to March 2025 due to lower energy costs.

Over the next three months, those supplied by grid operator SP Group will see a 3.4 per cent decrease in electricity tariffs compared with the previous quarter, the group said in a statement on Dec 30.

For households, this amounts to a tariff of 28.12 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) before goods and services tax, down from 29.10 cents currently.

An average 4-room HDB household may see a $3.58 drop in its monthly electricity bill before GST, for example.

TABLE: SP GROUP

 

The electricity tariff is calculated using four components. It includes the cost of energy, which takes into account the cost of imported natural gas, and the cost of operating the power stations, among others.

Half of homes in EMA pilot cut energy usage in Sept when prompted

City Energy, the producer and retailer of piped gas, said in a separate statement on the same day that the gas tariff will drop from 22.97 cents per kWh before GST from September to December, to 22.72 cents in the next three months.

With GST, the revised tariff amounts to 24.76 cents per kWH.

