LTA awards $363 million contract for Pasir Ris East Station under Cross Island Line Phase 1

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a $363 million contract to design and build Pasir Ris East station under phase one of the Cross Island Line (CRL).

A joint venture between Singapore Engineering & Construction and Sinohydro Corporation (Singapore branch) clinched the contract to build the station, and construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022.

Singapore Engineering & Construction had built the Tai Seng Facility Building, which serves the Downtown Line and widened the Keppel Viaduct, said LTA in a statement on Monday (Feb 7).

Sinohydro Corporation, a hydropower engineering and construction company, is also constructing the Napier and Marina South stations for the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Including this latest contract, LTA has to date awarded $6.1 billion in civil contracts for 10 of the 12 CRL1 stations and associated tunnelling works.

Pasir Ris East station is located along Pasir Ris Drive 1, in the vicinity of White Sands Primary School, Loyang View Secondary School and the Pasir Ris East Community Club.

Staggered stages of traffic and utilities diversions will be implemented during construction to mitigate the impact to residents and motorists, said LTA.

The Cross Island Line is Singapore's eighth MRT line and will be constructed in three phases. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and the Changi region.

CRL1 is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. The line will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio.

It will also make recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park more accessible by public transport.

When Pasir Ris East station starts operating in 2030, commuters can get to Ang Mo Kio by train in 25 minutes, compared to 60 minutes by bus now.

Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing, said LTA.