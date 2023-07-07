LTA gives early look at seven new stations along eastern stretch of TEL

Bayshore station is one of the seven new stations on TEL's stage four.

The interior of Siglap station on the TEL. Engineers are checking that the systems in the stations are working seamlessly.

A sneak peek of Katong Park station on the TEL, which will open in 2024.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday gave a sneak peek of the seven new stations on stage four of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which it said will open in 2024.

The second last stage of the TEL comprise Tanjong Rhu, Katong Park, Tanjong Katong, Marine Parade, Marine Terrace, Siglap and Bayshore.

This will be followed by stage five of the TEL – consisting of two stations Bedok South and Sungei Bedok – that is expected to open in 2025, together with the Founder’s Memorial station that will open in tandem with the actual memorial in 2027.

When the TEL is fully completed, more than 240,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from a TEL station.

In a Facebook post on Friday, LTA said that station construction is progressing well and engineers will be testing the various systems and trains.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Facebook on Friday that these tests include running the trains and systems on the new tracks, as well as finer details like ensuring the train doors open in alignment with the platform screen doors.

Checks are being conducted rigorously, as engineers are checking that all systems at the new stations work seamlessly with the existing ones, said Mr Iswaran.

He added: “These are some of our many efforts to uphold high standards of safety and reliability in our expanding rail system.”