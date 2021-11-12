Maid gets up to 'hanky panky' with man in front of wheelchair-bound employer for 2 hours

A domestic helper was caught behaving intimately with a man at a void deck instead of paying attention to her elderly charge.

The incident occurred at Block 468 Jurong West Street 41 on Wednesday (Nov 10), at around 3.30pm, and lasted for around two hours.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a passer-by spotted the maid kissing and hugging her male companion while seated on his lap.

The maid's wheelchair-bound employer, who looked to be between 70 and 80 years old, had been left aside and could only watch on helplessly.

The passer-by's wife, Ms Guo, told Wanbao: "My husband said the elderly person seemed very helpless. He kept looking at my husband and moving his eyes from left to right. I'm not sure if he was unable to talk and trying to ask for help.

"Meanwhile, the maid and the man were engrossed in themselves."