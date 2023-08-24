Maid jailed after stealing more than $160,000 from 94-year-old man

She took the card on multiple occasions and went to various ATM locations to withdraw $48,400 from his account without his knowledge.

A maid who had helped to take care of a 94-year-old man stole more than $160,000 from him.

Siti Nuryanti, 41, was sentenced to two years and four months’ jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to a theft charge involving $48,400.

Two other charges relating to the remaining amount were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The elderly man’s son had earlier employed the Indonesian woman. Her tasks included taking care of the victim’s three grandchildren and performing housework.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua said another domestic helper had been hired to take care of the victim, but Siti would occasionally help out.

In 2022, Siti accompanied the man to an automated teller machine (ATM) and took note of the personal identification number linked to his bank card. She also knew the card was kept in his room.

She took the card on multiple occasions and went to various ATM locations to withdraw $48,400 from his account without his knowledge.

According to court documents, she made 50 withdrawals from January to April 2023, taking between $50 and $2,000 on each occasion.

She later used a portion of her ill-gotten gains to repay her debts to unlicensed moneylenders.

She also remitted some of the money to pay debtors in Indonesia.

Her offences came to light when her employer realised that large sums of cash had been withdrawn from his father’s bank account.

The younger man alerted the police on April 18 and Siti was hauled to court.

She has not made any restitution.