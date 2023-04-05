Helper moved to tears after employer surprises her with Suga concert tickets

A Singaporean employer surprised her domestic helper with a prized ticket to see Suga of South Korean boy band BTS in concert.

Her act, and the helper’s emotional reaction, was captured on a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

Suga is set to perform in Singapore on June 17 and 18, and fans have been scrambling to get their hands on tickets, which are priced from 168 to $348.

Nur, a foreign domestic worker, had dreamt of attending the concert, but ultimately told her employer Kimberlee Ang that tickets were too expensive.

Ang then secretly bought the ticket, and presented it to Nur as a gift.

On Tuesday (April 4), Ang shared her experience on TikTok, revealing how she was able to secure a concert ticket online, despite being 5,600th in line during the pre-sale on April 3.

The heartwarming moment when she handed the ticket to Nur was captured on video, showing Nur's emotional reaction upon receiving the ticket.

"I'm shaking," she said as tears welled up in her eyes.

Ang then jokes: "I never buy ticket until so stress, you know."

The video received 70,000 views and over 300 comments in one day.

One BTS fan said: “I couldn’t get a ticket after two hours of anxiety, but if I lost it to her, then it’s worth it.”