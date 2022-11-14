Make a donation to lower-income families with ez-link cards at MRT and bus interchanges

The donation stands are located at eight MRT stations and two bus interchanges.

Commuters looking to help lower-income families can do so at physical donation stands at MRT stations and bus interchanges from Nov 14 to Dec 31.

The donation stands, located at eight MRT stations and two bus interchanges, were set up as part of the launch of the Tap For Hope 2022 initiative by SMRT Corporation, in partnership with the National Council of Social Service and EZ-Link.

Commuters can make donations by tapping their ez-link card, token or wearable at these donation stands. Donations are fixed at $2 per tap. Those who do not have access to ez-link functions can donate via a QR code displayed at the donation stands.

Chairman of SMRT Seah Moon Ming said: “This campaign is especially meaningful as it makes use of public transport infrastructure to raise funds for a good cause.”

He added that supporting lower-income families is the focus of this year’s President’s Challenge, as they would be most susceptible to the negative impacts of the pandemic.

The donation stands, located at MRT interchanges with high commuter footfall, are Bishan, Bugis, City Hall, HarbourFront, Jurong East, Paya Lebar, Serangoon and Woodlands. The donation stands will also be available at Choa Chu Kang bus interchange and Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub.

Funds raised over the seven-week period will go towards supporting the beneficiaries of 82 organisations such as social service agency AWWA, The Salvation Army and The Yellow Ribbon fund.

Over $40,000 was raised by Tap For Hope during the last fundraising round, held from Jan 15 to Feb 28 earlier this year. Donations were made through scanning of QR codes put up at three MRT interchanges.

Ms Clara Yue, board director at AWWA and chair of its community partnership committee, said funds that went to AWWA during the previous fundraising round went towards the creation of a multi-sensory room for their special needs students.

“With the multi-sensory room, we are able to recreate different environments through the use of technology, so that our special needs children can experience the outside world in the safety of the school,” said Ms Yue.

“We work with seniors, disabled people and vulnerable families, and many of them come from low-income backgrounds, so this year’s theme really resonates with us.”